What Is Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis? All About The Disease Grey's Anatomy Star Eric Dane Is Battling

Eric Dane, a former star of Grey’s Anatomy who is widely recognised for his role as the charming Dr. Mark Sloan, also known as "McSteamy", opens up about his battle with a progressive neurodegenerative disease, known as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
A disease where an individual with ALS will eventually not be able to stand or walk, get in or out of bed on their own, use their hands and arms, or breathe on their own.
On April 10, the 52-year-old actor tells People Magazine in an exclusive statement, “I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is formerly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, which is a neurological disorder. The US medical research center, National Institute of Health (NIH), explains that ALS can affect "motor neurons, the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement and breathing.”
Check out the symptoms of ALS, as per NIH, during the early stage:
According to the US medical research center, as the neurological disorder progresses, the muscle weakness and atrophy continue to spread throughout the entire body, developing complications below:
Anyone can develop the neurological disorder, ALS. However, adults between the ages of 55 and 75 are at more risk.
Apart from that, men are at more danger than women to ALS and people of the white race and non-Hispanics are known to have experienced ALS disorder amongst others.
