Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 12:49 IST

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Pre-Diabetic Diagnosis Prompted Her Weight Loss

Kelly Clarkson thought back on the negative effects of her unhealthy lifestyle before her weight loss in a recent interview.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson | Image:Fan Page/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Following her startling weight loss transformation in the previous year, Kelly Clarkson garnered a lot of attention on the internet. The 41-year-old singer lost 41 pounds as a result of eating well and working out every day. When it comes to celebrities who lose weight without using drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, Clarkson is still a big talking point. The Stronger singer thought back on the negative effects of her unhealthy lifestyle before her weight loss in a recent interview.

Kelly Clarkson opens up on her sudden weight loss 

In a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer opened up on her body transformation to her guest Kevin James. When he complimented on how she looked, Clarkson said, “Well, I was told I was pre-diabetic. That’s literally what happened… and well, I wasn’t shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight. But I wasn’t shocked by it. They were like, ‘You’re pre-diabetic. You’re right on the borderline.’ And I was like, ‘But I'm not there yet. And then I waited two years and then I was like OK, I’ll do something about it.” 

 

Kelly Clarkson on dealing with depression 

The singer-talk show hostess recently opened up on her 'overwhelming' depression post-divorce from Brandon Blackstock. The couple, who were wedded from 2013 to 2022, had two children together: River Rose, who is nine years old, and Remington, who is seven. She talked about the process of sorting through the positives and negatives, regaining her authority, and enduring the highs and lows of depression while writing her album. 

The singer said, “I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet, because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard. You feel alone, and it’s just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming. [Releasing the album was] like, I’m taking my power back.”

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 12:49 IST

