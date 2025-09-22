What Is H3N2 Flu? Know Symptoms, Causes, and Remedies

The H3N2 virus, which belongs to Influenza A, has triggered a major flu outbreak in Delhi and nearby cities. The disease has affected many people throughout the region, and patients are experiencing prolonged severe symptoms that exceed the typical seasonal flu duration. Therefore, it is important to identify the symptoms and take measurable steps to cure the disease.

What is H3N2 Virus?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), H3N2 is a subtype of influenza (or flu) of the A Virus. A virus, one of the major types of influenza viruses that affects humans. Influenza itself is a contagious infection caused by flu viruses, which primarily infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs.

Types of A viruses

Influenza A viruses have further classification, which is divided into two subtypes on the basis of key surface proteins, hemagglutinin (H), and neuraminidase (N).

Hemagglutinin's role in the human body is to help the virus attach to and enter human cells. Neuraminidase aids the release of new virus particles from infected cells.

There are multiple variations and different combinations of H and N viruses which is responsible for forming different strains of influenza.

For instance, in the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic, H5N1 is avian influenza (bird flu), and H3N2 is a subtype that has been associated with seasonal flu outbreaks in humans.

How does it spread?

H3N2, like other flu viruses, spreads mainly through respiratory droplets when an infected person sneezes, coughs, or talks. This virus can also spread indirectly if a person touches a contaminated surface and then touches their face, nose, or mouth. This makes it more highly contagious, leading to the spread of the virus widely, especially in crowded or poorly ventilated areas.

What are the symptoms?

H3N2 flu is similar to other influenza infections. However, this can sometimes be more severe. Patients may experience the following symptoms if suffering from H3N2:

Symptom 1: High-grade fever, chills

Symptom 2: Persistent coughing (dry or productive if the lungs are involved)

Symptom 3: Sore throat with pain while swallowing.

Symptom 4: Severe body aches and joint pains.

Symptom 5: Fatigue and extreme exhaustion.

Symptom 6: Severe headaches and muscle soreness.

Remedies and precautions

The treatment for H2N3 is usually supportive and focuses on relieving symptoms. Patients are advised to :

1. Rest adequately

2. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.