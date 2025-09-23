What Is Loaded Water? Viral Drink Claims To Boost Energy And Curb Cravings

From sparkling water to alkaline water, water has been dressed up in several avatars over the years on social media. Now, it's time for ‘loaded water’ to grab the spotlight.

What is loaded water?

Loaded water is just plain or sparkling water enhanced with ingredients to give it flavour, nutrition, and an energy kick. The recipe consists of plain water elevated with ingredients such as coconut water, electrolyte powders, prebiotic sodas, and fresh fruits.

Loaded water: Benefits

While talking with The Post, dietitian Fiorella DiCarlo explained that flavoured water is a healthier alternative to sodas and juices, which often contain high amounts of sugar and calories.

"Loaded water offers flavour with fewer calories, less sugar and no artificial additives if made thoughtfully", DiCarlo told The Post. "Dehydration can cause fatigue, slow metabolism, and increased sugar cravings, which can lead to weight gain," she added. "If loaded water can add incentive or flavour to encourage more water intake, I am for it."

Here's the simple recipe to make loaded water at home, step-by-step

Step 1: Take a pitcher of cool drinking water or an antioxidant-rich decaf green tea.

Step 2: Now, pick a fruit (that is rich in electrolyte content) such as watermelon, citrus fruits, lemons, or oranges.

Step 3: Cut the fruits and slice the herbs to release their aromatics and enhance the infusion.

Step 4: Strain fruit and herbs. However, it is advisable not to keep the ingredients in water for too long, as it may encourage bacterial growth .

Step 5: Store infused water in a sealed container in the refrigerator.