What Should Be An Ideal Sugar Level For A 40-Year-Old?

The blood sugar level, also known as blood glucose level, indicates the amount of sugar present in your blood.
If your blood sugar level is too high, it can increase your risk of diseases such as heart disease, nerve damage, and kidney problems. On the other hand, if it is too low, it may lead to seizures, confusion, and unconsciousness.
There is no single number that defines the normal blood glucose level for all 40-year-olds, as levels can vary depending on individual health conditions. Similarly, normal blood pressure ranges for males and females in their 40s can also differ.
According to the Asian Heart Institute, “Normal female blood sugar levels at age 40 should be between 70 and 130 mg/dL (3.9 and 7.2 mmol/L) prior to meals. Males' normal blood sugar levels by age 50 should be between 70 and 130 mg/dL (3.9 and 7.2 mmol/L) prior to meals.”
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) highlights several dangers associated with insulin resistance. Individuals are at greater risk if they have a family history of diabetes or possess lifestyle-related risk factors such as being overweight, physically inactive, or aged 45 and above, among others.
“Lifestyle changes like stress, sleep, and diet can affect the sugar level after the age of 40," Vijayshree, Chief Dietician, MGM Healthcare, Chennai, tells Republic World.
The Chennai-based doctor helps us understand what’s happening to your body at this stage. She states, “Around the age of 40, the natural ageing process begins to take a more noticeable effect, bringing about a variety of physiological, hormonal, and psychological changes.”
“Physiologically, the metabolism starts to slow down, which means the body burns fewer calories than it used to. At the same time, the body's need for protein slightly increases to help maintain muscle mass and support cellular repair.”
So, you may ask how all these factors affect insulin levels? Vijayshree says it all comes down to two key factors: insulin resistance and insulin sensitivity.
In addition, chronic stress often leads to emotional eating, where people crave high-calorie, sugary, or fatty foods. The Chief Dietician, MGM Healthcare, explains, "These excess calories, especially from unhealthy fats, often get stored as visceral fat, the type of fat that accumulates around vital organs. Over time, this can impair the functioning of the liver and pancreas, both of which play crucial roles in regulating blood sugar.
Vijayshree shares two key lifelines to help correct insulin levels:
By following these simple and easy-to-remember tips, you can significantly improve your emotional well-being, reduce stress, and promote better sleep. In turn, this helps you manage your hormonal health more effectively.
