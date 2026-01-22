Republic World
Updated 22 January 2026 at 20:31 IST

Doubt You Have Stress? Look Out For These Symptoms

Like it is with other medical ailments, stress too shows up as physical symptoms in the body. Here's how to identify them.

Devasheesh Pandey
Stress is a silent killer and often goes undiagnosed
Stress is a silent killer and often goes undiagnosed | Image: Freepik

Stress is a silent killer. It can manifest in various forms and many remain undiagnosed from his health condition. It’s a prevalent issue affecting individuals across demographics worldwide. Stress can be caused due to a variety of reasons. Environmental factors, work pressure, personal relationships, traumatic incidents in the past and present and underlying health conditions can trigger stress.

Here are symptoms of stress that one need to watch out for. While these signs may indicate that you are suffering from stress, consulting a medical expert is advised.

Various factors can trigger stress | Image: X

What is stress?

Stress is a normal reaction to challenges in your physical environment or in your perceptions of what's happening around you. If stress is severe, prolonged, or both, it is diagnosed as distress. Distress is when you feel you’re under more stress than you can handle.  

There are several physical symptoms that show up when one is stressed. If you are experiencing one or more of these signs, its better to lay back a little, remove yourself from such conditions that can make you feel pressurised and consult a physician.

Stress manifests as physical symptoms like dizziness, headaches, shortness of breath and more | Image: X

What are the physical symptoms of stress?

According to Web MD, symptoms of stress that you might feel in your body include:

Headaches
Dizziness
Clenching your jaw and grinding your teeth
Shoulder, neck, or back pain; general body aches, pains, and tense muscles
Chest pain, increased heart rate, heaviness in your chest
Shortness of breath
Feeling more tired than usual (fatigue)
Sleeping more or less than usual
Upset stomach, including diarrhea, constipation, and nausea
Loss of sexual desire and/or ability
Getting sick more easily, such as getting colds and infections often

