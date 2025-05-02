Why ‘Fart Walks’ Are Blowing Up The Internet? Experts Weigh In On The Surprising Health Benefits

Updated May 2nd 2025, 17:00 IST
Feeling too shy to let loose? Well, this trend might just potentially reduce the risk of health issues. Of course, no one’s suggesting you indulge in this viral wellness habit in the middle of a packed event, but when you’re out on a walk, it’s time to embrace it.
A bizarre yet fascinating trend called the “fart walk” is making waves across the internet, receiving firm backup from medical professionals claiming it could help lower the risk of cancer.
Also read: Clinical Trial Offers New Hope For Cancer Patients: Alternative Drug May Replace Chemo And Surgery
According to a report by the New York Post, the term isn’t exactly new, it was first coined by Canadian cook book author Mairlyn Smith in early 2024.
Smith, who enjoys going on a walk with her husband after dinner for atleast 60 minutes, with a primary goal to aid digestion and ward off serious diseases reveals on TikTok, “Going for a fart walk after dinner is something that’s going to help you age wonderfully.”
Published May 2nd 2025, 16:56 IST