Why ‘Fart Walks’ Are Blowing Up The Internet? Experts Weigh In On The Surprising Health Benefits

Feeling too shy to let loose? Well, this trend might just potentially reduce the risk of health issues. Of course, no one’s suggesting you indulge in this viral wellness habit in the middle of a packed event, but when you’re out on a walk, it’s time to embrace it.

A bizarre yet fascinating trend called the “fart walk” is making waves across the internet, receiving firm backup from medical professionals claiming it could help lower the risk of cancer.

According to a report by the New York Post, the term isn’t exactly new, it was first coined by Canadian cook book author Mairlyn Smith in early 2024.

What Is Fart Walks? Image: Pexels