The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe heatwave conditions in several parts of countries such as Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha. Owing to such extreme temperatures, one can suffer from heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Therefore, it is very important to stay hydrated and after water, a glass of sugarcane juice could be a good idea to overcome the sweltering heat. So here we are with the benefits of sugarcane juice in summer.

What is sugarcane juice?

Sugarcane juice is obtained by crushing peeled sugar cane in a mill and is one of the main precursors of rum. It is consumed as a beverage in many places, especially where sugarcane is commercially grown, such as Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, North Africa, mainly Egypt, and also in South America. Check out the list of benefits below:

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Helps boost energy

Sugarcane has glucose and other electrolytes which can give you instant energy boost. It can also help cool down your body temperature during the hard heat waves.

Good for skin

The juice is packed with antioxidants, magnesium, iron and other electrolytes which help boost immunity and increase blood flow. It also reduces signs of ageing and helps keep your skin healthy.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Improves digestion

Loaded with potassium, it helps improve digestion and balances the body's pH levels. In addition, it acts as an antimicrobial agent protecting your stomach from infections.

Packed with nutrients

Sugarcane is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It provides a natural energy boost while supporting overall health and immunity.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Detoxification

It helps flush out toxins from the body, promoting detoxification and cleansing the system for improved overall well-being.

Helps during pregnancy

As sugarcane has a low glycemic index, consuming juice during pregnancy helps boost metabolism and digestion. It also provides instant energy throughout the day.