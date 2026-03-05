Women's Day 2026 Special: Wearing Heels In Your 20s Can Impact Pregnancy And Posture In Future, Fact Or Myth? Experts Answer

Women's Day 2026 will be celebrated on March 8. The day is dedicated to celebrating the equal rights of women and raising awareness about ongoing issues like gender-based violence, lack of education for girls, and the need for greater representation and health. Ahead of the day, some health experts share exclusive insights on the prolonged impact of wearing heels, especially on pregnancy and posture.

International Women's Day will be celebrated on March 8 | Image: Freepik

Heels: The footwear beyond fashion

Representative image | Image: Freepik

While many believe that wearing heels is merely a sartorial choice, it is a little more than that. Most women who don a pair of high heels, no matter how inconvenient it is, share that it helps them feel instantly more confident. Some of this also stems from pop culture. Movies and TV shows have traditionally shown women in higher positions entering a room full of men in a pointed stiletto. Here, heeled footwear becomes a symbol of power and rebellion at the same time. Something that most women use to find a place and carve a niche for themselves. However, what these do not show is the long-term impact of wearing high heels daily.



Does wearing high heels impact future pregnancy?

Speaking to Republic, Dr Nandhini Elumalai, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, SRM Prime Hospital, shared, “What usually happens during a pregnancy is generally because of the gravid uterus; the shift in the centre forward as well as the lower back, increases, the pain increases, and the curve changes. So wearing heels of over 3 inches daily can cause a lot of lower lumbar strain, and over a period of time, it might cause osteoarthritis.”



Representative Image | Freepik

Dr Dhivya Sharona, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Rela Hospital, also echoes the same and adds, “wearing high heels makes the body's gravity fall forward, increasing lumbar lardosis thereby tilting the pelvis forward, and hence there is a postural change by compensating the shoulder and head. This also weakens the stability by affecting the calf muscles, leading to chronic back pain and joint stress, which may exaggerate during pregnancy.” However, the health expert mentions, “Wearing high heels frequently in your 20s may lead to long-term postural changes, which may cause discomfort during future pregnancy. However, no direct damage can happen to a healthy pregnancy.”

How does wearing high heels regularly impact posture?

Dr Nandhini opines, “The posture kind of gets changed; there's a calf muscle that gets tightened, as well as the pelvis has a forward tilt, which causes increased pressure on the knees and hips. So, over a period of time, women might experience chronic lower back pain, hip pain and postural imbalances.”



Is it advisable to wear heels during pregnancy?

Representative image | Freepik

Dr P. M. Gopinath, Director, Reproductive Medicine (Kauvery Hospital Group), advises against regularly wearing high heels during pregnancy, especially in the second and third trimester. Dr Gopinath stresses, “Straining the back and feet, which happens when one wears high-heeled footwear during pregnancy, is really tricky. The extra weight and the shift of the centre of gravity can cause discomfort. It can also affect the balance. Hence can increase the fall risk, especially in the third trimester. It can also cause foot issues like swelling and discomfort."

How to manage wearing high heels without risking health in the long-term