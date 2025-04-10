World Homeopathy Day 2025: 8 Reasons People Seek Homeopathic Treatments, From Hay Fever To Arthritis

World Homeopathy Day 2025: The world’s second-largest medical system, homeopathy, follows a natural way of healing in comparison to advanced medical technologies and diagnostics.

German doctor Samuel Hahnemann, known as the father of homeopathy, developed homeopathy in the 1790s based on a series of ideas.

According to the UK's National Health Service (NHS), Dr. Hahnemann believed that if a substance can cause certain symptoms, it can also help to remove those symptoms. Meanwhile, the second central belief that gave birth to homeopathy is that the process of dilution and shaking, known as succussion, plays a key role.

World Homeopathy Day 2025. Image: Pexels

When is World Homeopathy Day?

World Homeopathy Day is observed every year on April 10 to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Hahnemann and to highlight the importance of the homoeopathic medical system.

“In India, this day holds a particular significance, as more than 100 million people in the country depend on this treatment,” states the Ministry of Ayush.

8 reasons people seek homeopathic treatments

From treating allergic reactions caused by airborne substances to addressing joint inflammation, here are eight compelling reasons why people seek homeopathic treatments:

Asthma Ear infections Hay fever Mental health conditions, such as depression, stress and anxiety Allergies, such as food allergies Dermatitis (an allergic skin condition) Arthritis High blood pressure

What are the side effects of homeopathic treatments?

According to a 2017 study by the European Union (EU), there is no definitive conclusion that homeopathy is as effective as advanced medical treatments and diagnostics. However, the NHS states, 'Homeopathic remedies are generally safe, and the risk of a serious adverse side effect arising from taking these remedies is thought to be small.'