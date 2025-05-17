World Hypertension Day 2025: Is Your Desk Job Raising Your Blood Pressure? How Sedentary Work Affects Your Heart

Hypertension is a readily preventable and treatable condition, but it kills more adults than any other illness.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), out of 220 million people living in India with hypertension, only 12% have their blood pressure under control.

And globally, about 1.28 billion people have hypertension, with only 1 out of 5 adults whose blood pressure is under control.

To combat hypertension by spreading awareness, May 17 is annually observed as World Hypertension Day.

World Hypertension Day 2025. Image: Pexels

Is Your Desk Job Raising Your Blood Pressure?

It is common knowledge that a sedentary lifestyle is an unhealthy pursuit that can lead to numerous illnesses, many of which are preventable.

While we may assume that sitting in an office or having a desk job has little impact on our health, a 2022 study published in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) reveals that individuals who were sedentary at work had a 34% higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease and a 16% increased risk of all-cause mortality.

If you’re someone who works a 9-to-5 job or even a workaholic who spends long hours in front of a computer, it’s time to start thinking seriously about your physical and mental health.

Prolonged sitting can impact your body in several ways, including poor blood circulation, reduced ability to process excess fat (which can lead to obesity, one of the major risk factors for heart disease), and the development of insulin resistance, which impairs blood sugar control and increases the risk of diabetes.