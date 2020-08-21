Andhra Pradesh: 14 Hospitalised After Ammonia Gas Leak At Milk Dairy Unit In Chittoor

At least 14 people were admitted to a hospital after an ammonia gas leak at a milk dairy unit in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor was reported on Thursday, August 20, officials said. The incident occurred at Bandapalli in Putalapattu Mandal.

The Ammonia gas was leak incident happened at Hatson company milk process unit near Putalapattu at around 5 PM. The 14 labourers who were working in that shift were taken to the hospital in Chittoor. Among the 14 admitted patients, 3 are serious and probably will be shifted to SVIMS or Ruia hospital in Tirupati, Dr. Narayan Bharat Gupta, Chittoor District Collector said.

The doctor further revealed all the patients admitted were women and said it is yet to be ascertained whether the incident occurred as a result of negligence from the management or from the workers.

"All are stable. All of them are women. It is to yet be ascertained whether this incident is a result of the negligence of management or the negligence of the workers. Industries department General Manager and fire department officials will review the ground-level situation on Friday," Dr. Gupta said.

Gas leak contained

Meanwhile, the gas has been contained at the dairy informed the Putalapattu Sub Inspector, Chittoor District. Furthermore, Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has also spoken with the Chittoor District Collector and ordered an inquiry into the incident. Reddy further gave directions for better treatment for the people affected in the gas leak incident.

Major fire breaks out in Srisailam hydel power station in Telangana

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, a major fire mishap took place in TS Genco's hydel power station at Srisailam left bank canal in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana. Rescue efforts are on to rescue nine persons trapped on the lower floor of the powerhouse. The incident is said to have taken place at the Left Bank Power House in Srisailam late on Thursday. Initial reports indicate that a short circuit led to the fire and thick smoke engulfed the spot.

Of the total persons present at the spot, 8 escaped safely through a tunnel. Ten others were rescued and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Srisailam Those trapped on the floor include six TS Genco employees and three private company employees. Fire engines from Atmakur Fire Station, Kurnool have been deployed to carry out the rescue operation. Officials said the thick smoke was hampering the rescue efforts.

(With inputs from ANI)