19 Sikh Piligrims Feared Dead In Collision In Pakistan; Akali Dal Demands Probe

In a tragic incident, nineteen passengers were killed in an accident in Pakistan's Sheikhupura when a train - Shah Hussain Express rammed into a bus carrying Sikh pilgrims, as per Pakistani news reports. The collision reportedly occurred at a railway crossing located between Farooqabad and Bahali Wala in Sheikhupura district. Sources report that 25 Sikh pilgrims were travelling to Gurdwara Sacha Sauda from Peshawar - 19 of these pilgrims have lost their lives.

A bus carrying Sikh pilgrims was hit by a train in Sheikhupura district in Pakistan's Punjab, 19 passengers killed, 8 injured: Local media pic.twitter.com/udx1E5Aqv7 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

Sources further report that rescue teams have arrived at the scene and the injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital. Local reports claim that the bus carrying the pilgrims reportedly made a hurried crossing at the unmanned railway crossing. Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has ordered a probe into the investigation and has already suspended divisional engineer, as per Pakistan news reports.

Manjider Sirsa calls for investigation

Expressing condolences to the bereaved Akali Dqal Spokesperson Manjinder Sirsa, took to Twitter to show his solidarity. Furthermore, he urged PM Imran Khan to order a probe into the incident. He also said that the strictest punishment should be meted out in case of any foul play.

My heartfelt condolences to the families of 19 #Sikh pilgrims who lost their lives & those injured while returning to Gurdwara Sacha Sauda on a Lahore-bound train from #Karachi

They met with an accident near Farooqabad Rly station

We stand in solidarity with their families🙏🏻@ANI pic.twitter.com/K7u9oPrN7V — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 3, 2020

