Last Updated:

Nimrat Kaur Reacts After Media Report Mistakes Her For Pakistan Army's First Female Lt Gen

Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur on Wednesday woke up to a wrong news report about her that mistook her with Pakistan Army's first female Lt General

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Nimrat Kaur

Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur on Wednesday woke up to a wrong news report about her that mistook her with Pakistan Army's first female Lt General. On Tuesday, the official handle of Pakistan's Armed Forces announced that Major General Nigar Johar became the first woman officer in the Pakistan Army to be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant-General.

The media report published the news but instead put Nimrat Kaur's picture from Alt Balaji's series 'The Test Case' where she plays the role of the Indian Army's first-ever female Combat officer. Reacting to the news, Nimrat wrote, "Waking up to ‘news’ about a new profession, promotion, and passport for me. July just got in line with the year! 👏🏼 #NormalDay" [sic]

A fan wrote, "U are impacting lives across the borders too :):)". To this, Nimrat said, "Here and happy to serve my own ‘Homeland’ and none other." [sic] 

For those unaware, in 2015, Kaur played the recurring role of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent Tasneem Qureishi in the fourth season of the American television series Homeland.

Nimrat Kaur mourns death of Ali Fazal's mother: 'All my love and prayers to you'

Reactions

Update by the Pakistan Armed Forces

Nimrat Kaur is affirmative that people will return to theatres; adds nothing can hinder it 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all