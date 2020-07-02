Nimrat Kaur Reacts After Media Report Mistakes Her For Pakistan Army's First Female Lt Gen

Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur on Wednesday woke up to a wrong news report about her that mistook her with Pakistan Army's first female Lt General. On Tuesday, the official handle of Pakistan's Armed Forces announced that Major General Nigar Johar became the first woman officer in the Pakistan Army to be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant-General.

The media report published the news but instead put Nimrat Kaur's picture from Alt Balaji's series 'The Test Case' where she plays the role of the Indian Army's first-ever female Combat officer. Reacting to the news, Nimrat wrote, "Waking up to ‘news’ about a new profession, promotion, and passport for me. July just got in line with the year! 👏🏼 #NormalDay" [sic]

A fan wrote, "U are impacting lives across the borders too :):)". To this, Nimrat said, "Here and happy to serve my own ‘Homeland’ and none other." [sic] For those unaware, in 2015, Kaur played the recurring role of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent Tasneem Qureishi in the fourth season of the American television series Homeland.

Reactions

Those who don't know what's she talking about 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oWcFCbvGip — Gormint Anty (@Deebak_Hu) July 1, 2020

For a moment, I thought this could have been a great script for Homeland season 9. Then slowly reality sunk in. 😂😂 — Shivprasad Kabir (@shivprasadkabir) July 1, 2020

Hilarious but it served a purpose,reminded me of test case, I m sure you must be good,you are fantastic in actual roles/meaningful cinema,Homeland is a testimony to that fact.@NimratOfficial — Rajdeep Singh (@rajdeep189) July 1, 2020

Update by the Pakistan Armed Forces

Major General Nigar Johar, HI (M) promoted as Lieutenant General.

She is the 1st female officer to be promoted as Lieutenant General. The officer has been appointed as 1st female Surgeon General of Pak Army. Lieutenant General Nigar Johar hails from Panjpeer, District Swabi KPK. pic.twitter.com/ytw8YvSz76 — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 30, 2020

