Gambhir Ominously Warns Kejriwal 'You Can Hide Bodies, Not Truth', Amid COVID Deaths Row

Slamming the Delhi government, former Indian batsman and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, on Sunday, hit out at CM Arvind Kejriwal with an ominous warning. Accusing the Delhi government of 'hiding dead bodies', he warned that the truth cannot be hidden. Delhi's current Coronavirus (COVID-19) tally stands at 6542 cases and 73 fatalities.

Delhi govt clarifies on 'under-reporting' of COVID deaths as BJP & Congress echo questions

Gambhir: 'You can't hide the truth'

You can hide dead bodies but you CANNOT HIDE THE TRUTH! #sachbataokejriwal #DeathNumbersMismatch #DelhiNeedsHonesty — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 10, 2020

Delhi govt rubbishes under-reporting COVID deaths

On Saturday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said not a single case will go unaccounted for as the state government has been accused of "under-reporting" COVID deaths. Confusion prevailed over the number of COVID-19 deaths in Delhi, with data from four hospitals showing that 92 people succumbed to the infection as against 68 reported by the government. Kejriwal has stated that 75% of Delhi's cases are asymptomatic.

Jain said the hospitals have not sent detailed death reports of patients which have information such reason of fatality, name, age and other things, on the basis of which COVID-19 health bulletin is updated. He said the health department has asked the hospitals to send death reports and summaries at the earliest, so that the data can be promptly added to the bulletin.

Delhi's COVID statistics

Moreover, currently, Delhi's number of containment zones stands at 83, as four more areas were de-contained. While Delhi's active cases stand at 4781, the number of recovered persons stand at 2069. CM Kejriwal has allowed opening up all zones in Delhi as per MHA's directions, inspite of all 13 zones in Delhi being classified red stating, 'One must get used to living with Corona'.

