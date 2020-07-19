All Agencies Busy Controlling Covid; Must Work Together: Delhi CM Kejriwal On Waterlogging

At least two people were reported dead on Sunday as heavy rain flooded some of the roads and localities in Delhi and the neighbouring areas. Commenting on the waterlogging, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this year, all agencies, be it Delhi government or MCD, were busy controlling Coronavirus and there should be no blame game among the authorities.

'Everyone has to fulfil responsibilities together '

Kejriwal said that the agencies faced many difficulties due to the virus. "This is not the time to blame each other. Everyone has to fulfil their responsibilities together. Wherever water is filled, we will try to remove it immediately," the CM said in a tweet in Hindi.

इस साल सभी एजेंसियां, चाहे वो दिल्ली सरकार की हो या MCD की, कोरोना नियंत्रण में लगी हुई थी। करोना की वजह से उन्हें कई कठिनाइयाँ आयीं। ये वक्त एक दूसरे पर दोषारोपण का नहीं है। सबको मिल कर अपनी जिम्मेदारियां निभानी है। जहां जहां पानी भरेगा, हम उसे तुरंत निकालने का प्रयास करेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 19, 2020

The Delhi CM also said that the road under Minto Bridge has been cleared of waterlogging. "I was in contact with agencies since morning and was monitoring the process of removing water. We're keeping an eye on more such places in Delhi. Wherever there is waterlogging, it is being pumped out immediately," he said.

मिंटो ब्रिज से जलभराव निकाल दिया गया है। आज सुबह से ही मैं एजेंसियों के संपर्क में था और वहां से पानी हटाने की प्रक्रिया मॉनिटर कर रहा था।



दिल्ली में ऐसे और भी स्थानों पर हम नजर रखे हुए हैं। जहाँ भी पानी इकट्ठा हुआ है उसे तुरंत पम्प किया जा रहा हैं। pic.twitter.com/psMClLuoxf — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 19, 2020

Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR

The national capital and adjoining areas, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department, received heavy rainfall during the early hours of Sunday. Besides issues with the civic amenities, in another incident, a man was found dead at the Minto Bridge area. Identified as Kundan Singh, aged 60, allegedly drowned and died in the waterlogged area following heavy rainfall this morning.

#WATCH Delhi: A bus got stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge following heavy rainfall in the national capital this morning. pic.twitter.com/OhwpyIU2Sz — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Earlier in the day, a bus got stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge, following which fire department personnel arrived at the site to rescue people on-board. Singh's body was found floating in front of the bus.

Till 5:30 am, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 4.9 mm rainfall. The Palam weather station gauged 3.8 mm precipitation. According to the IMD, the Safdarjung Observatory has recorded 47.9 mm rainfall in July so far, which is 56% less than the normal of 109.4 mm. Palam and Lodhi Road weather stations have recorded 38 and 49% less rains in July. Srivastava said the fresh spell of rains will reduce the deficit to some extent.

