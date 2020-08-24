Raigad Building Collapse: Amit Shah Speaks To NDRF Chief, Fadnavis Expresses 'shock'

Reacting to the collapse of a 5-storey building in Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the incident 'very tragic' and informed that he has spoken to the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) chief to provide all possible assistance. Shah said NDRF teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. He also prayed for everyone's safety in the area.

In a major mishap on Monday, a 5-storey building in the Kajalpura area in Mahad tehsil, Raigad district collapsed at around 7 pm. There were over 45 flats in the building and fifteen people have been evacuated and sent for treatment to a local hospital.

However, MoS Tourism Aditi Tatkare revealed that more than 200 people are feared trapped under the debris. Mentioning that five rescue teams are on the spot, she added that more teams were on the way. In a statement, the National Disaster Response Force stated that three of its teams had left for the accident site from Pune. They are carrying all necessary equipment, canine squad, etc.

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his shock over the incident and prayed for everyone’s safety.

महाड (रायगड) येथे इमारत कोसळल्याचे वृत्त धक्कादायक आहे. अनेक लोक या मलब्याखाली असल्याच्या बातम्या येत आहेत.सर्व जण सुखरूप राहतील,अशी प्रार्थना करतो — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 24, 2020

Maharashtra CM reviews situation

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the on-ground situation. He spoke to local MLA Bharat Gogawale and District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary to inquire about the building collapse. Thackeray assured them that all possible support shall be extended for speedy rescue and relief works.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray spoke to MLA @BharatGogawale and Collector Nidhi Chaudhary to inquire about the building collapse in Mahad. He has assured them that all possible support will be extended for speedy rescue & relief works. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 24, 2020

