Subramanian Swamy Urges Maharashtra Govt, BJP To Save Mumbai Dabbawalas From Starvation

The Dabbawalas of Mumbai have been a driving force in the city for over 130 years. Dreading rain, heat, cold and even terror attacks, the dabbawalas, clad in white, have served Mumbaikars by providing meals to over 2 lakh people across the city on a daily basis.

However, the lockdown has been particularly hard on the dabbawalas. Nearly five months of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown that brought the entire city to a standstill rendered these dabbawalas helpless with no way to earn a livelihood. The uncertainty of the future loomed large on them.

Expressing concern over their situation during the lockdown period, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday urged the Maharashtra government and his party to save the Mumbai dabbawalas from starvation.

Mumbai Dabbawalas are the most unique Indian enterprise that has caused wonder in the developed countries. Dabbawals have serviced Mumbai commuter office goers to get home cooked lunch every working day. Maharashtra Government & BJP must save them from starvation today. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 23, 2020

Feed the feeders

Over the last three years, the Dabbawala Enterprises Limited has inculcated major reforms to better the lives of the fellow workers who give their all to serve the citizens of Mumbai. Under the NGO set up by them, Rs 10 lakh of insurance is provided to each dabbawala and Rs 1 lakh is provided for their medical care. They have also introduced salary slips initiating organised reforms in their business.

Today, with their legacy of 130 years on stake, Dabbawalas need help. You can donate generously to help them on their official site www.Dabbawala.org.

COVID-19 in Mumbai

As Mumbai welcomes Lord Ganesha with muted pomp, the financial capital reported 1134 new cases on Saturday with 32 new deaths. The city also saw 1101 new recoveries taking its cured tally to 1,09,369. Mumbai's tally currently stands at 1,35,357 of which 18,298 are active and 7385 fatalities.

Mumbai is seeing a steady rise in recovery rate - standing at 81% now while its growth rise slowed to 0.82%. BMC reported that 6,97,368 samples have been tested till date with a 19.24% positivity rate. As per BMC's war room report, 139 of 912 ventilator beds were vacant, while 239 of 1431 ICU beds were vacant.

