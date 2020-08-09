Andhra Pradesh: FIR Registered In Vijayawada Fire Incident That Claimed Lives Of 10 People

Following a massive fire that broke out in Vijayawada, a first information report (FIR) has been registered on Sunday morning. Earlier in the day, seven COVID-19 patients were killed in the incident at a hotel converted into a treatment facility at Vijayawada. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy also instructed officials to conduct an inquiry into the accident. He has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

The FIR has been filed by Tahsildar and Incident Commander, Vijayawada Central that read,

"I am to state that the Ramesh Hospital Vijayawada had MoU with the Swarna Palace Hotel for running COVID-19 Centre in order to give treatment to the COVID-19 patients on a paid basis. It appears that the management of the Hotel Swarna Palace and the Ramesh Hospital had knowledge that there are electric defects in the lodge, and as rectification of defects involved with huge amounts, avoided to repair it."

"Knowing the fact that if defects were not rectified, there is every possibility of a shortage of electricity, they opened the COVID-19 Centre in the Swarna Palace on August 9 and electric shortage occurred in Swarna Palace, resulting in the death of 10 persons while 20 patients and other staff of the hospital have received injuries. I request you to register a case against the Swarna Palace and Ramesh Hospital management and take necessary action," the FIR further read.

READ: PM condoles loss of lives in fire incident at Vijaywada COVID facility

PM Condoles Loss Of Lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish at the death of patients in a fire incident at a COVID facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada on Sunday. He said he discussed the incident with state chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured all possible help.

"Anguished by the fire at a COVID centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible," the prime minister tweeted. "Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM @ysjagan Ji and assured all possible support," he said.

READ: 9 killed as fire breaks out at hotel-turned Covid facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada

Fire Breaks Out At Hotel-turned COVID Facility

A total of nine patients lost their lives after a massive fire broke out in a hotel that was transformed into a COVID-19 facility at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, police said early on Sunday.

As many as 33 people, including 10 staff members, were rescued from the spot and the blaze was doused with the help of four fire tenders. Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Srinivasulu monitored the rescue operations. The patients admitted to the hotel have been moved to the Metropolitan Hotel COVID Care Centre.

"The incident took place around 5 am. Around 22 patients are being treated in hospital. We are evacuating the entire building. The reason of fire appears to be a short circuit, as per the preliminary report, but we will have to ascertain," said Krishna DC Mohammad Imtiaz.

READ: Andhra Govt's 'absurd liquor policy' forced people to consume alcohol-based sanitiser: TDP

READ: Centre tells Telangana, Andhra govt to stop projects on Krishna & Godavari over objections

(with inputs from ANI)