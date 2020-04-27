Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MP's Kin, Four Raj Bhavan Staffers Found COVID-19 Positive

In a shocking revelation, YSRCP member MP from Kurnool Sanjeev Kumar said that six members of his family have been tested Coronavirus positive. Kumar's 83-year-old father, two of his brothers and their wives, and nephew have been tested positive. They are now undergoing treatment for the infection at the Kurnool Government General Hospital, except his father who is admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

'No complications'

"All of my family members who tested positive are stable and not having any complications. They are being treated in Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH) which has all the required facilities, They will be finishing the isolation as per the protocol. We are also taking all precautions," Sanjeev told reporters in Kurnool.

"We are yet to establish how they got infected. We are examining all the sources," he added.

The MP from Kurnool, Sanjeev Kumar is a Urologist and his wife is also a doctor. The two brothers and their wives who tested positive are also doctors.

Kumar asserted that none of them have any travel history. He added that they are undergoing treatment and their condition is said to be stable as they are responding well to the treatment.

Four staff members of AP Raj Bhavan test positive

In another news on Sunday, four staff members of the Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan have been found to be infected by the virus. A chief security officer and a nursing staff employed by the Raj Bhavan are among those found COVID-19 positive. Disinfection of Raj Bhavan premises in Vijayawada was done on Saturday by spraying of sodium hypochlorite through drone as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of infection.

The total tally of COVID-19 in the state reached 1,097 on Sunday, with Kurnool district reporting the most number of cases at 279. The district saw the numbers rise as several people had returned after attending the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi last month.

