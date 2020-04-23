Andhra CM Jagan Dials Gujarat CM Regarding 6000 Stranded Fishermen Amid Lockdown

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown extension over 6,000 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh are stranded in Gujarat. On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy spoke to Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani and discussed the matter of the stranded fishermen. Reddy has also instructed the officials to expedite the return of the stranded fishermen back to the state through sea route.

READ | How Alka Lamba incited Youth Congress before attack on Arnab Goswami; hailed them after

CM announces Rs. 2000 aid for stranded fishermen

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the chief minister also announced one-time financial assistance of Rs. 2000 for all the 6,000 fishermen from the state stranded in Gujarat amid COVID-19 lockdown. Reddy also held a review meeting with the top officials to take stock of the state's measures in the fight against COVID-19, to access the preparedness at large and to initiate improvisations as and when the situation demands.

READ | News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) condemns attack Arnab Goswami & Samyabrata Ray Goswami

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 extended a nationwide lockdown until 3 May to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The announcement came on the last day of the initial lockdown, which began on 25 March.

Under the lockdown, only essential businesses - such as groceries and pharmacies - are allowed to remain open. City transport services are limited to emergency staff and those with special travel passes. All trains and flights have been suspended, with relaxations being afforded very gradually.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with the chief ministers of all states via video-conference on April 27.

READ | Want CBI inquiry into attack on Arnab Goswami; give attackers lie-detector test: Ex-UP DGP

Coronavirus situation in India

As per the latest data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country increased to over 21,393, including 16,454 active cases of the virus. So far, 4,257 patients are cured/discharged while 681 deaths have been recorded.

READ | Mumbai Police won't name Youth Cong in Arnab's FIR despite attackers confessing to officer

(With inputs from agency)