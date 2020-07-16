Assam Flood Wreaks Havoc In Famed Kaziranga National Park; 121 Wild Animals Rescued

Almost 26 districts of Assam continue to reel under floods. Apart from putting human lives in danger, the annual floods have so far claimed 76 wild animals including five one-horned rhinoceros.

With a vast portion of the Kaziranga National Park inundated by the floodwaters of Brahmaputra, 82 forest camps are still underwater out of 155 that exist in the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division. According to officials, six camps have been vacated following heavy floods.

READ | 'India Has Been A Great Partner And An Important Partner Of The US': Pompeo

READ | India Demands Unconditional Access To Kulbhushan Jadhav After Pakistan's Review Plea Lie

Official data says that as on date, 16 camps in Agratoli, 31 in Kaziranga, 28 in Bagori, seven in Burhapahar, three in Biswanath and 14 camps in Nagaon Wildlife Division have been inundated.

The casualty reported so far particularly from the Kaziranga National Park include five Rhinos, two wild buffaloes, 61 hog deer among others. Out of the total 76 deaths reported, drowning has been the reason in 31 cases (including 4 rhinos), whereas 18 deaths have been reported due to vehicle hit.

So far around 121 wild animals have been rescued by the authorities which also include 2 rhinoceros, 101 hog deers and 11 pythons.

It may be mentioned that careless driving on the National Highway that passes through the Kaziranga National Park has been a major cause of animal deaths during peak flood season every year as animals often cross the highway to reach higher places to save themselves from the floods.

READ | Shiv Sena Slams KP Oli For 'Ayodhya In Nepal' Remark, Asks 'did Your Ancestor Trick Babur'

READ | Former US President Barack Obama, Joe Biden In List Of Those Hacked By Bitcoin Scammers

The time card provision is being implemented in the area, to ensure no overspeeding. Fine has been slapped on violators as well. According to the time card provision, any vehicle is not allowed to reach the next check post before a stipulated time. If one reaches the post before time, the vehicle needs to pay a penalty. This provision has helped in bringing down the number of vehicle hit deaths on the National Highway, apart from ensuring no overspeeding in the National Park area and particularly in the animal corridors.

On a positive note, this time no poaching activity has been so far reported from Kaziranga National Park. Poachers have always taken advantage of animal migration from the low lying areas to higher places during the annual floods.