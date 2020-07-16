India Demands Unconditional Access To Kulbhushan Jadhav After Pakistan's Review Plea Lie

Days after Pakistan claimed that Kulbhushan Jadhav has denied filing a review petition, India has demanded unconditional access to Jadhav from the Imran Khan-led country, sources said on Thursday. Earlier, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava contended that Pakistan's claim on Kulbhushan Jadhav was part of Pakistan's propaganda. He noted that Pakistan had continued to lie about the case for 4 years.

Last week, India also said that Pakistan had repeatedly denied free and unimpeded access to the retired Indian Naval officer. Highlighting that the Imran Khan-led government had not handed over any relevant documents including FIR, evidence, court order, etc. to India, the MEA observed that Pakistan was attempting to create a "mirage of compliance" with the ICJ judgment. Additionally, Srivastava argued that the ordinance promulgated in Pakistan on May 20, 2020, allowing the Islamabad High Court to review the death sentence awarded to Jadhav was an "illusion of remedy".

Pakistan's propaganda on Jadhav's review petition

The Pakistan Foreign Ministry on July 8, said that an ordinance promulgated in May had allowed Jadhav, his legal representative, or a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction. Speaking on behalf of the Pakistan Foreign Ministry, Additional Attorney General Ahmed Irfan mentioned that this was on the lines of the ICJ verdict of July 2019, and claimed that Jadhav had refused to file a review plea in the Islamabad High Court despite being invited by the Pakistani authorities to do so on June 17. He added that Jadhav had instead preferred to follow up on his pending mercy petition.

Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a privateer at Chabahar in Iran, was abducted by Pakistan in March 2016. After Pakistan's military court awarded him a death sentence on the charges of espionage and terrorism in 2017, India moved the ICJ. In its verdict dated July 17, 2019, the ICJ asked Pakistan to effectively review and reconsider Jadhav's sentence and conviction. Moreover, Jadhav's death sentence has stayed until the completion of this process. Additionally, the ICJ directed Pakistan to allow India consular access to Jadhav.

