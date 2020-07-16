Shiv Sena Slams KP Oli For 'Ayodhya In Nepal' Remark, Asks 'did Your Ancestor Trick Babur'

Even after a note of clarification from Nepal's foreign ministry, Shiv Sena on Thursday said that Nepal PM KP Oli may claim that Mughal emperor Babur was a Nepalese. Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', wrote that Oli is a 'puppet in the hands of China', and has forgotten the religious and cultural ties between India and Nepal while it has got cosy with the Chinese Dragon.

Referring to Oli's remarks, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday said that there are descriptions in 'puranas' (ancient scriptures) that the Saryu river flows from near Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and not Nepal. Shiv Sena also asked if Lord Ram indeed belonged to China, as per Oli's claims, why it took so many years to say it even as they fight for Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya has been going on for at least 70 to 75 years. Further ridiculing Oli's remark, the Shiv Sena in a sarcastic tone said that his ancestors hoodwinked even Babur, who wanted to bring down the Ram temple to build a mosque in place of it, diverting the Mughal emperor to North India instead of Nepal.

"Today, he has claimed Ayodhya and Lord Ram are Nepalese. Tomorrow, he will claim Babur also as being a Nepalese. Lord Ram belongs to the entire world, but the Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya belongs only to India, it said. "Had Lord Ram been in Nepal today, like he had killed Ravana and destroyed sins, he would have done the same thing in case of Hindudrohi (Hindu-treacherous) Oli, it added.

Nepal PM KP Oli's remarks

Making a bizarre and shocking claim on Monday evening, Nepal's Prime Minister KP Oli said that 'real Ayodhya' - that is believed to be the birthplace of Hindu God Ram is in Nepal and not in India. He was quoted by Nepali media saying that Lord Ram is Nepali and India has encroached upon the cultural heritage of Nepal by setting up 'fake Ayodhya', Nepali media reported.

Addressing the media on the occasion of Bhanu Jayanti, KP Oli claimed that Lord Rama's kingdom Ayodhya is located west of Birgunj in Nepal, India has created the disputed Ayodhya. He argued that 'real Ayodhya' is in Thori. "Ayodhya is a village west of Birgunj," he claimed. Giving an equally bizarre explanation, Oli was quoted by Nepali media saying why would Lord Ram travel as far as Janakpur to marry Sita had Ayodhya been in India. He said that in that period there was no telephone or mobile phone, "so both Lord Ram and Sita would have married nearby if the place claimed by India is real Ayodhya," he added.

Nepal foreign ministry's clarification

To cool nerves in India, Nepal's Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that Prime Minister KP Oli's remark on Lord Ram and Ayodhya was not meant to debase the significance of the city and the cultural value it bears and has no intention at all to hurt the feeling and sentiment of anyone. "As there have been several myths and references about Shri Ram and the places associated with him, the Prime Minister was simply highlighting the importance of further studies and research of the vast cultural geography the Ramayana represents to obtain facts about Shri Ram, Ramayana and the various places linked to this rich civilisation," the Foreign Ministry said.

