Vizag Gas Leak: Andhra Governor Orders 'war Footing' Rescue; Advises Mobilising Red Cross

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Thursday issued orders over the gas leak at a private chemical plant in Vizag, Vishakhapatnam. Expressing shock, he ordered the officials to take up the rescue operations on war footage. Further, he ordered the Vishakhapatnam Red Cross unit to constitute medical camps for the victims and urged them to avail the Red Cross volunteers for evacuation.

Guv has expressed shock over #VizagGasLeak mishap. He has ordered officials to take up rescue op on war footage. Guv suggested to avail services of red cross volunteers in evacuation. He ordered Visakhapatnam Red Cross unit to constitute medical camps: Guv Office, Andhra Pradesh pic.twitter.com/Qh8QTlGw1Z — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

Gas leak at Vizag plant

At the time of publishing at least eight people, including one child have been confirmed to have died, while over 200 people were hospitalised after gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh. The leak from the factory was suspected to have started in the early hours of Thursday between 3 am and 4 am.

Residents of Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta have been evacuated as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have reached the spot. While the officials are still attempting to break open homes to rescue people, dozens of persons are said to be affected by the leak and are complaining of breathing difficulties and burning sensation in their eyes. According to RK Meena, Police Commissioner, Vishakapatnam, the impact of the gas leak is said to be around 1-1.5 km but the smell of the styrene gas was felt 2.5km away.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Vishakapatnam at 11:45 am to meet victims and monitor rescue operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold a meeting of the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) at 11 AM. The casualty toll is feared to rise.

