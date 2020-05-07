Last Updated:

Vizag Gas Leak: PM Modi Calls For Meeting Of NDMA To Monitor Situation; Speaks To MHA

Reacting on the Vizag gas leak incident on Thursday, PM Modi said that he has spoken to the officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam

PM Modi

Responding to the Vizag gas leak incident on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has spoken to the officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, "which is being monitored closely." He added, "I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam." PM Modi will hold a meeting of the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority)  at 11 AM.

'I pray for everyone's safety'

At least eight people, including one child, have died while over 200 people were hospitalised after gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Vishakapatnam at 11:45 am to meet victims and monitor rescue operations. Around 2,000 mt tonnes of the chemical gas styrene was leaked, according to sources. The casualty toll is feared to rise.

Union Minster G Kishan Reddy condoled the death of the victims of the gas leak and said that he is monitoring the situation closely, in the first response from the Home Ministry. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged Congress workers and leaders in the area to provide all necessary support to those affected by the gas leak incident.

The leak from the factory was suspected to have started in the early hours of Thursday between 3 am and 4 am. Residents of Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta have been evacuated as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have reached the spot. Other agencies such as local police and fire brigade have also been mobilised.

