Assam Floods: UN Stands Ready To Support Government Of India If Required, Says Guterres

The flood situation in Assam remained critical with one more person losing his life in the deluge, in which over 24 lakh people were affected in 24 districts of the state, officials said on Monday. Floods caused by the overflowing Brahmaputra have also created havoc in Bihar and neighbouring Nepal displacing lakhs of people.

'Ready to support the Indian govt '

On Tuesday, Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres said that the UN is ready to support India. "Nearly 4 million people have been displaced in Assam, India and neighbouring Nepal due to heavy flooding from monsoon rains, with the death toll at 189. United Nations stands ready to support the Government of India if required," ANI quoted him as saying.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died at Sonapur near Guwahati in Kamrup Metropolitan district. The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslide has gone up to 111 across the state, of whom 85 people were killed in flood-related incidents and 26 died due to landslides.

The ASDMA said over 24.3 lakh people are hit due to floods in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Cachar districts.

Goalpara is the worst hit with over 4.59 lakh people suffering, followed by Barpeta with more than 3.37 lakh people and Morigaon with around 3.35 lakh people. Assam is facing the twin challenge of combating floods and the coronavirus pandemic.

READ | One more person dies in Assam floods, over 24 lakh people hit

Assam Minister visits Kaziranga National Park

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora visited the flood-ravaged Kaziranga National Park and took stock of the situation of the animals and forest guards. The deluge has so far taken away the lives of 113 different animals, while 140 others were rescued in Kaziranga National Park, the bulletin said quoting DFO of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division.

The picturesque Kaziranga National Park and its wonderful inhabitants are struggling with fury of flood.



I made an extensive visit of the Park to gauge the extent of damages, & have instructed officials to do the best we can. My compliments to the staff for their spirited work. pic.twitter.com/QehWCqPi63 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 20, 2020

READ | Assam Floods: Water rises in Barak river, further rains may cause flood-like situation

According to The Guardian, Due to the floods, 110 people have been killed and 50 are still missing in the rising waters and mudslides in Nepal, while more than a million people are displaced. With heavy rains expected to continue over the next few days, authorities said the number of dead was likely to increase.

READ | China: 700-year-old temple survives raging floods in Hubei province

READ | Assam floods: 108 animals die at Kaziranga National Park; 80% of park's area flooded

(With agency inputs)