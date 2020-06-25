Bhutan Stops Supply Of Channel Water To India In Assam's Baksa; Farmers Stage Protest

Amid growing tension between India and China due to recent clash along the Line of Control (LAC), another of country's neighbours - Bhutan - has now stopped releasing channel water for Indian farmers along its border near Assam. As per local reports, farmers in Baksa district of Bhutan utilises water flowing from a man-made irrigation channel also known as ‘dong’ for growing paddy on the Indian side of the district since 1953. However, the recent decision of the Bhutanese government has posed a problem for as many as 25 villages, who then staged a protest on Thursday.

The agitating farmers took part in the demonstration under the banner of Kalipur-Bogajuli-Kalanadi Anchalik Dong Bandh Samiti and demanded that the Centre must take up the issue with Bhutan government and solve their problems. However, Bhutanese government states that the move has been taken as a part of country's measures to tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The country has barred entry of foreign nationals in the country, thus the farmers who fetched water from the channel were denied permission. The farmers in the protest opined that if all international protocols are followed then water to the dong can be channelized, as per local reports. The Central or the state government is yet to comment on the matter.

Border issue with Nepal

This comes as India also faces border issue with Nepal. Nepal has claimed Indian territory of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura in its new map and has termed it as their top priority. It had raised objections when India inaugurated an 80-km strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand as a link road to Kailash Mansarovar last year.

Moreover, news agency PTI quoted people living along the India-Nepal border and reported that Nepali FM radio channels are broadcasting anti-India speeches in between songs. As monsoon nears, Nepal has also stalled repair work on the Gandak barrage and key embankment on the Lalbakeya river, raising problems for Bihar government as it prepares for flood in its Mithilanchal region.

Border issue with China

Border clashes with China took a violent turn on June 15 when Indian army and Chinese PLA stationed at the Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh had a faceoff in which 20 Indian army jawans were martyred. As per US intelligence reports, 35 PLA soldiers were also killed but China has refused to reveal the numbers and has only acknowledged after initial denials that their Commanding officer was killed and they suffered other casualties.

In what India calls 'exaggerated and untenable' claim, China also claimed sovereignty on the Galwan valley. Several round of military talks have taken place between both the countries and diplomatic channels are open. While India has made it clear that it is strong enough to retaliate but will continue to peacefully resolve issues, China via its mouthpiece continues to peddle military warnings.

