Assam Floods And Landslides: Incessant Rains Claim 35 Lives, State's Situation Grim

Following incessant rain, floods have once again hit the state of Assam. The situation is grim in Upper Assam areas and particularly Dibrugarh. So far, both flood and landslides have claimed 35 lives in the state.

Over the last few days, the flood situation has once again deteriorated in Assam. With heavy downpour in Arunachal Pradesh and Upper Assam, the water level of Brahmaputra and many of its tributaries has crossed the flood level, inundating large portions of croplands and affecting around 50,000 people.

Flash floods, particularly in Dibrugarh, brought the city into a standstill on Wednesday. Most of the major roads, particularly towards the north of the city, were flooded.

Near Rupai Tea Estate, an RCC bridge was washed away by the raging floodwaters of Dangori River. A police vehicle which was about to cross had a narrow escape as the driver managed to reverse the car. It may be mentioned that the bridge connected the area to the Baghjan Oil Field, where a blowout took place recently and the fire is still on. Authorities have, however, informed that the efforts in the oil field to douse the fire will not be affected as other roads connecting the oil field are intact.

It may be mentioned that a few weeks back, in a massive landslide in Barak Valley, 20 people lost their lives.

With one death reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll in floods and landslides stands at 35.

Earlier, floods caused by early monsoons in the States of Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have caused worry among the people. Even though it is an annual affair for the States in the Northeast to deal with floods and landslides, this year, it's a cause of worry as most of the resources available both with the Center and the States have been fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the month of May, Lower Assam areas faced a major onslaught of floods caused by water released from dams and reservoirs in Bhutan.

