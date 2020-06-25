Earthquake Of 4.5 Magnitude Hits Mizoram, Fifth In One Week

On Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck south of Champhai district in Mizoram, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The quake occurred at 1:14 am and struck 21 kilometres south of Champhai. Another earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck 9 km North Northwest (NNW) of Wokha, Nagaland at 3:03 am, said the institute.

Fifth earthquake in one week

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter Scale, occurred 31 kilometres South South-West (SSW) of Champhai. On June 22, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that two earthquakes rocked the state within a span of 12 hours.

While an earthquake of magnitude 5.5, occurred 27 kilometres SSW of Champhai at 4:10 am on June 22, another quake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale, struck 25 kilometres East North-East of Aizawl at 4.16 pm on June 21, according to the institute. The state had also recorded an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale on June 18 evening, 98 kilometres South-East of Champhai.

Speaking about the aftermath of the earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale which hit Mizoram, Chief Minister Zoramthanga, speaking to Republic TV on Monday said no loss of life has been reported in the state due to the natural disaster so far.

'They assured me of their help'

The Chief Minister said, "A lot of houses were damaged and there were cracks in the buildings and walls. However, there is no report of loss of life or injury. I have sent my ministers to take stock of the situation as a lot of damage has been done. Today morning, both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister telephoned me and assured me of their help."

He added, "So together with the minister in charge of the area and with the local administrators, we will assess how much damage is there and we are grateful that there is no loss of lives. Champhai district has been the worst affected because of this earthquake, which is also my constituency."

Two earthquakes rocked #Mizoram within a span of 12 hours.

Damage assessment undertaken by concerned MLA and district administration.

Fortunately, no casualties reported so far.

Thanking the Hon'ble Prime Minister and Hon'ble Home Minister for their assurance of support. pic.twitter.com/eSc09UvIqJ — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) June 22, 2020

PM Modi assures all possible help

“Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga Ji on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre,” PM Modi tweeted. Union home minister Amit Shah also tweeted that he had called the Mizoram Chief Minister.

Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri @ZoramthangaCM Ji on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2020

