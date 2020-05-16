Auraiya Accident: PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Migrants, Says UP Govt Is Aiding The Affected

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of the migrants who lost their lives in a tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya on Saturday morning. A truck collided with a DCM van in UP's Auraiya killing as many as 24 migrant workers and injuring more than 20. Terming the accident as 'very tragic', PM Modi expressed grief and said that the state government has initiated relief works to help the affected. Further, PM Modi wished a speedy recovery to those who were grievously injured in the accident.

PM Modi condoles migrants' demise in tragic accident

उत्तर प्रदेश के औरैया में सड़क दुर्घटना बेहद ही दुखद है। सरकार राहत कार्य में तत्परता से जुटी है। इस हादसे में मारे गए लोगों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं, साथ ही घायलों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2020

The accident

As per inputs received at the time of publishing, the migrants were coming from Rajasthan on the truck and were returning to Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and some parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Informing about the incident, Auraiya DM Abhishek Singh said that rescue operation has been completed and all the injured have been taken to the hospital. He said that the accident occurred around 3.30 AM on Saturday on the national highway near Mihauli village in Sadar Kotwaliu area. "The injured have been taken to the government hospital and higher officials are at place.

Speaking to media, Mohit Agarwal, IG Kanpur Range has said that 15 serious persons have been transferred to Saifai Medical College. He added that if need be they will be transferred to Lucknow.

UP CM condoles demise of migrants

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his deepest condolences. The Chief Minister has directed the officials to ensure that all the injured be provided medical care immediately. He has also sought a report from the Commissioner and IG Kanpur on the cause of the accident informed Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi to media.

Further, Fatehpur Sikri Agra, Station House Officer (SHO) & Kosi Kalan, Mathura SHO were suspended with immediate effect on directions of CM Yogi Adityanath. CM has sought a report from SSP, IG, & ADG and has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs for families of deceased persons & Rs 50000 for injured.

जनपद औरैया में सड़क दुर्घटना में प्रवासी कामगारों/श्रमिकों की मृत्यु दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण एवं दुःखद है, मेरी संवेदनाएं मृतकों के शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं।



पीड़ितों को हर संभव राहत प्रदान करने,घायलों का समुचित उपचार कराने व दुर्घटना की त्वरित जांच करवाने के निर्देश भी दिए गए हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 16, 2020

Other accidents in the past few days

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed grief over the death of eight migrant labourers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus, and the deaths of six migrant workers in another mishap on Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway in his own state. While offering condolences for victims and their families in both accidents, Adityanath announced Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia each to the next of kin of the deceased and compensation of Rs 50,000 each to injured in both the accidents.