Auraiya Accident: President Kovind Condoles Migrants' Demise, Assures Aid To Distressed

President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the demise of the migrants in an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya on Saturday morning and said that he was deeply saddened by the tragic incident. A truck collided with a DCM van in UP's Auraiya killing as many as 24 migrant workers and injuring more than 20. President Kovind said that the local administration was taking steps to aid the affected and wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured in the accident.

President Kovind condoles demise of migrants in Auraiya tragedy

औरैया, उत्तर प्रदेश में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना के बारे में जानकर गहरा दुख हुआ है। स्थानीय प्रशासन द्वारा प्रभावित लोगों की मदद के लिए सभी आवश्यक कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं। शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ। मैं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ । — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 16, 2020

'Very tragic': PM Modi expresses grief

उत्तर प्रदेश के औरैया में सड़क दुर्घटना बेहद ही दुखद है। सरकार राहत कार्य में तत्परता से जुटी है। इस हादसे में मारे गए लोगों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं, साथ ही घायलों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2020

UP CM announces compensation

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to ensure that all the injured be provided medical care immediately. He has also sought a report from the Commissioner and IG Kanpur on the cause of the accident informed Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi to media. A compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured has also been announced by the state government.

जनपद औरैया में सड़क दुर्घटना में प्रवासी कामगारों/श्रमिकों की मृत्यु दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण एवं दुःखद है, मेरी संवेदनाएं मृतकों के शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं।



पीड़ितों को हर संभव राहत प्रदान करने,घायलों का समुचित उपचार कराने व दुर्घटना की त्वरित जांच करवाने के निर्देश भी दिए गए हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 16, 2020

The accident

Earlier, speaking to media, Auraiya DM Abhishek Singh said that rescue operation has been completed and all the injured have been taken to the hospital. He said that the accident occurred around 3.30 AM on Saturday on the national highway near Mihauli village in Sadar Kotwaliu area. "The migrants were coming from Rajasthan on the truck and were returning to Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and some parts of Uttar Pradesh. The injured have been taken to the government hospital and higher officials are at place," he said.

Other accidents in the past few days

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed grief over the death of eight migrant labourers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus, and the deaths of six migrant workers in another mishap on Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway in his own state. While offering condolences for victims and their families in both accidents, Adityanath announced Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia each to the next of kin of the deceased and compensation of Rs 50,000 each to injured in both the accidents.

