Over 2 Lakh Migrants Ferried In 145 Shramik Trains On Thursday

Amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus, more than two lakh migrants have been ferried to their homes on Thursday in the special Shramik trains. These migrants were ferried in over 145 trains across the country.

More than 2 lakh migrants transported

PM @NarendraModi जी के नेतृत्व में रेलवे द्वारा कामगारों को घर पहुंचाने के लिए अब तक 1,000 श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाने की स्वीकृति मिल चुकी हैं। कल 145 ट्रेनों द्वारा कामगारों को उनके घर पहुंचाया गया है।



कुल श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेनों में से 75% उत्तर प्रदेश व बिहार के लिए चलाई गई हैं। pic.twitter.com/unoyhEg5Qb — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 15, 2020

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Railway said, "Yesterday, 145 shramik trains were operated and nearly 2.10 lakh passengers were ferried home. As of 9 am today (Friday), 999 Shramik Specials were approved."

The statement further read, "As on 14th May 2020, a total of 800 Shramik Special trains have been operationalized from various states across the country. More than 10 lakh passengers have reached their home state. These 800 trains were terminated in various states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal."

कोरोना संकट में स्टेशनों पर तैनात हमारे RPF के जवान यात्रियों की सेवा व सुरक्षा में दिन रात जुटे हैं।



ऐसे ही जबलपुर स्टेशन पर श्रमिक के बालक को नंगे पैर देखकर RPF जवान ने मानवीयता दिखाते हुए एक जोड़ी चप्पल दिलाई। मुझे गर्व है कि हमारे जवान सेवा भाव से ड्यूटी का पालन कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/cnYaISIXwJ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 15, 2020

Earlier this month, the Central government announced that it will be running special Shramik trains to ferry migrants to across the country. As per the guidelines, the passengers have to be screened by the states from where the journey is about to commence and only those found asymptomatic would be allowed to travel. The state governments will be responsible for transporting the stranded persons in batches that can be accommodated in the train to the designated railway station in sanitized buses following social distancing norms and other precautions. It will be mandatory for every passenger to cover their faces. Meals and drinking water would be provided to the passengers by the states at the originating station.

