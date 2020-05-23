Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Speaks To CM Mamata About Cyclone Amphan Damages In Bengal

As Cyclone Amphan caused destruction along the coastline of India and Bangladesh, country's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spoke with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the damages caused. Informing about the development, a local news portal in Bangladesh quoted Bangladesh PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim and said that she had a telephonic conversation with CM Banerjee on the situation of the Cyclone.

"The Prime Minister phoned the West Bengal Chief Minister at about 11:10 am and enquired about the damages caused by the cyclone in the state," Karim was quoted saying. He also said that Bangladesh PM has expressed sympathy to over the loss of life and property due to the cyclone.

Cyclone Amphan in Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, cyclone Amphan has affected 26 districts and has claimed 20 lives, as per local reports. Around one crore people in the south-western and north-western regions have been left without electricity as the storm disrupted the power supply system. The Bangladesh administration has directed the authorities to take prompt measures to provide money and relief materials to those affected by the cyclone and reconstruct their houses.

PM Modi visits West Bengal, Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited Cyclone-hit Odisha and West Bengal and took an aerial survey of the areas worst affected. He announced Rs.500 crore as advance assistance to Odisha and Rs 1000 crore for advance immediate assistance of West Bengal. He also declared ex-gratia of Rs.2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs.50,000 for the seriously injured in both the states. The Prime Minister said that a team will be sent by the Central Government to conduct a detailed survey about the damage caused due to the Cyclone and the current situation of the affected areas.

Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal

Cyclone Amphan which reported winds up to 190 kmph made landfall at the Digha coast of West Bengal at 2.30 pm on Wednesday, hitting Kolkata a few hours later. There were widespread power cuts in large parts of Kolkata, North 24 Paraganas, and South Paraganas. Mobile, internet services, and electricity were also down in parts as the cyclone had damaged several communication towers and the electrical grid. Till Saturday, 81 people have died due to the Cyclone.

