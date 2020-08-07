Beirut Blast: India To Extend Assistance To Lebanon; Seeks Damage Assessment In Explosion

India has sought an assessment from Lebanon on the damage caused during the massive blast in Beirut, in order to decide the nature of assistance that can be extended to recover from the devastating effects of the explosion.

"We have sought an assessment on damage from Lebanon. On its basis we will decide the nature of assistance that we will extend to them. There have been no reported casualties among Indians, only 5 minor injuries," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivatsava said on Thursday.

Over 140 lost their lives and over 5,000 suffered injuries in the explosion that rocked Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday, August 4. As per the Lebanese authorities, the blast was caused due to the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate. The explosion damaged half of Beirut's buildings and about 300,000 people were left homeless.

Friendly nations step forward for aid

Several countries across the world including France, Italy, the US, the UK, Australia, Russia, Germany and Israel have pledged monetary and manpower assistance to the tiny Mediterranean country.

France, Lebanon's former colonial ruler, has vowed to help the country get back on its feet. French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday visited Beirut to show solidarity and said crisis-hit Lebanon would “continue to sink” unless its leaders carry out reforms. Macron is the first foreign leader to visit its former colony after the blasts. France has also helped Lebanon by sending aid in its tough time.

Besides, the United Nations has said it is releasing $9 million to address immediate needs following the explosion that devastated Beirut and help strengthen operations in the city's hospitals. The World Health Organization reported that the blast left three hospitals unusable and two others with substantial damage and that the equivalent of 500 hospital beds has been lost.

The initial $9 million from the UN will be used to expand and establish additional intensive care units where needed and provide trauma kits, ventilators, medical supplies and medicine. WHO will help cover 1,000 trauma interventions and 1,000 surgical interventions for people suffering from burns and wounds caused by glass and other debris resulting from the blast.

