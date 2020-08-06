Beirut Explosion: MEA Says No Indian Casualties Reported, Signals Assistance To Lebanon

There have been no reported casualties among Indians in the colossal explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4 and only minor injuries have been reported, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

"There have been no reported casualties among Indians. Only five minor injuries have been reported. Our embassy has been in touch with the (Indian) community associations and it is extending all necessary assistance," said MEA Spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava in his weekly press briefing.

India has also sought an assessment on the extent of damage from the Lebanese government and based on that New Delhi will decide the nature of assistance to Beirut, the MEA further said.

A day after the explosion which occurred at the Beirut port, the Indian Embassy in the capital city had issued a helpline number for the diaspora there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his shock and sadness over the incident. "Shocked and saddened by the large explosion in Beirut city leading to loss of life and property. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured," the PMO wrote in a tweet.

Beirut explosion

Beirut was rocked by an explosion on August 4, killing at least 135 people and injuring 4,000 others. The incident that took place at Beirut post resulted in the government declaring a two-week state of emergency in the city. An investigation into the blast is being carried out, however, President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Hassan Diab have claimed that the explosion was caused by over 2,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, that was stored unsafely in a warehouse for six years.

After the deadly exposition, support started pouring for the ravaged Lebanon. The tragic incident was caught on the camera, which flooded social media with videos and pictures of the happening. Showing solidarity with Lebanon, France’s iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris went dark for an hour on August 5 to pay tribute to the victims of the warehouse explosion. Not only Eiffel Tower, but other world monuments also showed their solidarity with the explosion hit Lebanon, Pyramids in Giza and Burj Khalifa in Dubai were lit up with a display of Lebanon's flag.

Several countries across the world have pledged monetary and manpower assistance to the tiny Mediterranean country. France, Lebanon's former colonial ruler, has vowed to help the country get back on its feet. French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday visited Beirut to show solidarity and said crisis-hit Lebanon would “continue to sink” unless its leaders carry out reforms. Macron is the first foreign leader to visit its former colony after the blasts. France has also helped Lebanon by sending aid in its tough time.

