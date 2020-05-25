Chennai, Indore Among Four 'role Models' Cities Identified By Centre In Handling COVID

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus battle in the country, the Centre has identified four cities- Bengaluru, Jaipur, Indore and Chennai as possible 'role models' for other cities in handling COVID-19 cases. The Centre had organised meetings between different municipal bodies to share their experiences on effective practices followed in handling a high number of COVID cases and keeping the mortality rate low.

The two cities Chennai and Bengaluru were identified as examples of large cities that were able to keep the mortality rate low. Jaipur and Indore meanwhile were mentioned because of their innovative ways to tackle a high number of coronavirus cases.

In order to bring down the number of cases, Indore and Jaipur adapted to an aggressive strategy of conducting house to house surveys and contact tracking. Despite the high number of COVID-19 cases, Chennai and Bengaluru were been able to keep the mortality rate at 1 per cent, whereas the national average is 3 per cent.

It was also found that Bengaluru and Chennai had optimised the use of the ventilators. The assigning of the ventilators was done on the degree of urgency in the two cities. Moreover Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been better when it comes to patient management and the ventilators have not been assigned irrationally unlike the other states.

COVID-19 cases in India

COVID-19 cases in India saw the highest spike on Monday with 6, 977 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,38,845. According to the Ministry of Health and family welfare data, there a total of 77,103 active coronavirus cases, with 57,720 patients being discharged/cured and 4021 deaths. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases 50,231 followed by Tamil Nadu and Gujarat with 16277 and 14056 respectively.

