3 Children At Chhattisgarh Quarantine Centres Die In Last 48 Hours

Three children have lost their lives in the last 48 hours after their health deteriorated in different quarantine centres in Chhattisgarh. A one year and six-month-old girl, who was living at a quarantine centre in Pendra's Tikarkala, passed away due to illness.

The deceased's father had come from Bhopal and was later shifted to a quarantine centre. He was working at a factory in Bhopal while his family lived at their residence in Devargaon village in Chhattisgarh. Damini, the mother of the deceased infant, said that she was not allowed to draw water from the handpump in the village. Later, she, along with the child, went to the quarantine centre to live with her husband.

READ | Pregnant Woman, Toddler Die At Quarantine Centres In Chhattisgarh

"My husband came from Bhopal. He was shifted to the quarantine centre in Tikarkala. I was advised not to come out of my house and even not allow us to take water from the pump. They used to call us 'corona'. My husband was tested COVID-19 negative," Damini told ANI.

Abhimanyu Singh, the doctor at the district hospital, said that the post-mortem report of the child showed that her windpipe was blocked due to hiccup.

"Damini breastfed her child today at the quarantine centre. The child was healthy until then. Later, the child fainted. A doctor and ambulance were sent to the quarantine centre. When the child reached the hospital, she was declared brought dead. I intimated the police. During the post-mortem report, we found gastric content in the windpipe. Her windpipe was blocked due to hiccup," he said.

READ | Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel Asks Officials To Arrange Biscuits, Water For Shramik Passengers

Two infants die in quarantine centres

In another incident, a four-month-old infant, who was living at a quarantine centre in Balod district's Tenga, passed away. Yogeshwar Nishad, brother of the victim's father said, "My brother came back from Chandrapur on May 14 and his family was quarantined in school. The child was not well. We admitted the child to Balod district hospital."

"The hospital administration was reluctant to admit the child. For several hours, the doctors did not attend the child," he added.

READ | Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel Asks Officials To Arrange Biscuits, Water For Shramik Passengers

In Kabirdham, a three-month-old girl, who was living at a quarantine centre, died in the district hospital.

"On May 11, the child's family came from Nagpur. The child was weak. On May 25, she complained of fever. There were around 85 people in that quarantine centre. She was brought to the hospital. On May 27 morning, the child was not showing any signs of life. Later, the doctors confirmed that the child was dead," said Chief Medical Health Office (CHMO) SK Tiwari.

READ | Coronavirus Pandemic Could Push 86 Million Children Into Poverty By The End Of 2020

(With inputs from ANI)