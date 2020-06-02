13 People Test Positive For Coronavirus At Delhi L-G's Office; Building Being Sanitised

Coronavirus has now gripped the Office of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. As per the official communication from the office of Delhi L-G, around 13 people have tested positive. As per the sources in the office of L-G, the father of an employee working at the L-G office tested positive for COVID-19, following which as per the protocol every employee of L-G office went through the testing for COVID-19, and when reports of all employees came out, 13 persons tested positive.

Now, as per the standard operating procedures, the complete building of the L-G's office is being sanitized and proper guidelines are being followed. Sources in the L-G office have told Republic TV that all the employees who have tested positive for Coronavirus are asymptomatic.

COVID-19 in Delhi

The number of Coronavirus cases in Delhi has now crossed the mark of 20,000 cases and the tally of containment zones in Delhi has reached the mark of 144 with around 25 new zones added in the last two days. Looking at the number of cases increasing in the national capital, Delhi has sealed its borders till the next week. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that even as the number of cases in Delhi are increasing people need not panic. He has sought their inputs on what to do with regards to the border situation and allowed the opening of all markets.

