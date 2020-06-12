Ayush Dept Distributes Free Immunity Boosters In Red Zones Of J-K, Locals Thank Officials

In the wake of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the country, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday distributed immunity booster doses to the residents living in the red zones of the union territory. Officials of Jammu and Kashmir AYUSH Department went door-to-door to distribute the immunity-boosting medicines to the residents, who in return thanked the officials for providing the medicines free of cost.

"I would like to thank these staff members for going door to door and distributing medicines to everyone. We are really thankful to the government for this initiative," said a local.

An official from the Department of AYUSH, Government of Jammu and Kashmir said, "We have received these medicines from the Ministry, Ayurvedic immunity boosters. We are distributing them in the municipalities and villages. Recently we were directed to distribute these medicines in the red zones in Anantnag. These medicines are being distributed free of cost."

COVID-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir

The number of COVID-19 infections in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 4,574, of which 1,820 have been cured and discharged whereas 52 fatalities have been reported due to the virus.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration issued a fresh classification of the districts on June 7 a day ahead of the implementation of the coronavirus lockdown relaxations. Kathua and Samba districts in Jammu region were dropped from the list of red zones, while Poonch and Rajouri lost their green tags. The four have now been included in the list of orange zones.

An order was issued by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam which said there were nine districts in the red zone -- Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla and Kupwara in Kashmir, and Ramban in Jammu, while nine districts were considered in the orange zones -- Ganderbal and Bandipora in Kashmir, and Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Reasi, Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region.

(With ANI inputs)

