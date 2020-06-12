Delhi Medical Association Writes To HM Amit Shah Over Non-payment Of Doctors' Salaries

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when the doctors and health care workers are working tirelessly to save lives, the Delhi Medical Association has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the non-payment of salaries of resident doctors at Kasturba Hospital, Hindu Rao Hospital and other hospitals or dispensaries under North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The DMA has written to seek an appointment with the Union Home Minister in this regard. According to the letter, the resident doctors working tirelessly in various hospitals have not received their salaries for the past three months.

"We have written a letter to the Union Home Minister and request for the appointment to discuss the issue. Previously also doctors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation were not getting the salary. We request him to look into the matter and intervene on an urgent basis so that our fellow colleagues get the salary of last three months at the earliest so that they can perform their duties relentlessly without any stress, (sic)" the DMA said.

The letter also emphasised on how the doctors are under immense mental stress due to the non-payment of salaries, so are their families as survival becomes difficult.

"Under such stressful situation, doctors have been put under avoidable additional mental stress and distractions due to the non-payment of their salaries. Their families are not able to cope with such adverse situation without money because like any other common man, they are also required to feed and sustain our families," the DMA said.

