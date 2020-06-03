COVID-19: Bengaluru International Airport Ensures Measures To Make Air-travel Contactless

In a bid to make air-travel contactless and to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Tuesday has intensified its preventive measures. The airport has introduced contact-less self-check-in kiosks, non-intrusive thermal cameras, self bag-drop facility, and other features.

According to a statement by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), they are ensuring that taxis are sanitized and the drivers are screened before every trip. "Drivers have been instructed to maintain a safe distance. They will be encouraged to use hand sanitizer and face masks to make the car a safe space. Able-bodied passengers are advised to load their luggage into the car without the driver's assistance. For elderly citizens and passengers with reduced mobility, drivers will assist while following hygiene measures," the statement added.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry, Karnataka on Monday reported 187 new cases of Coronavirus, taking the total count to 3,408. Out of this, while 1,328 people have been recovered, 52 people have succumbed to the infection.

Read: Delhi LG appoints 2 nodal officers to coordinate with hospitals for COVID-19 data communication

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 1,98,706, including 97,581 active cases. While 5,598 deaths have been reported overall, around 95,527 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Read: COVID-19 patient cured through plasma therapy at KIMS, Hubballi:Karnataka Minister

With the nation's COVID-19 recovery rate improving to 47.76%, the Centre announced that the nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, 2020. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases.

Read: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar asks officials to launch COVID-19 awareness campaign

Read: COVID-19: Indore District Collector holds meeting, district divided into three areas

(With ANI Inputs)