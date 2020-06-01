COVID-19: Indore District Collector Holds Meeting, District Divided Into Three Areas

In the view of the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Indore District Collector Manish Singh on Sunday informed of the various activities allowed in different areas. During a meeting, Singh stated that the urban areas of the Indore district have been divided into three areas.

The District Collector was quoted saying, in the Central part of Indore, grocery shops and dairies will open but only for home delivery of goods. He added that fruit and vegetable sellers are allowed in the area, as it is a sensitive zone currently. He further stated that more relaxations have been allowed for the two other zones.

Speaking to the media, the Indore District Collector said, "The goal is to ensure that all trading activities resume as early as possible in the days ahead. The public needs to ensure social distancing, sanitize themselves from time to time, use masks, and treat any goods brought from the outside as a probable source of COVID-19 and therefore wash it before using it." Indore, which is the most affected district in Madhya Pradesh has a total of 3,486 cases of Coronavirus, out of which 1,951 people have recovered. Meanwhile, 132 people have succumbed to the infection.

India's phased reopening plan 'Unlock 1'

With the nation's COVID-19 recovery rate improving to 47.76%, the Centre announced that the nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, 2020. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases.

In phase one, religious places and all places of worship for public, Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services and all shopping malls will be permitted to re-open from June 8 onwards. The Ministry of Health shall also issue an SOP for the resumption of operations.

In phase two, schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions will be opened after consultation with respective States and Union Territories. The decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July based on the feedback of parents and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the third phase shall determine the opening of certain activities that will continue to remain prohibited until stated otherwise including international travel, operation of metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, other cultural/social/political functions, and large congregations.

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 1,82,143, including 89,995 active cases. While 5,164 deaths have been reported overall, around 86,984 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

(With ANI Inputs)