Tamil Nadu: DMK MLA Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Health Condition Deteriorates

After being tested positive for Coronavirus on June 2, DMK MLA Thiru Anbazhagan J's health condition has deteriorated on Monday. According to reports, the MLA has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Institute & Medical Centre in Chennai's Chrompet.

The 61-year-old DMK MLA was admitted on June 2 with severe acute respiratory distress, after which his COVID PCR test was positive, stated the hospital administration. The administration further stated that "he was initially getting 90 percent oxygen on the ventilator which improved steadily over the next two days to 40 percent. He was being weaned off gradually from the ventilator."

It further added that, however, since Monday evening, there has been a significant deterioration of his condition. "His oxygen requirement has gone up once again and his cardiac function also is deteriorating requiring medicine support for blood pressure. His existing chronic kidney disease is also worsening. His condition currently is described as critical," said the administration.

COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Adding over 10,000 infections in the last ten days, Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday shot past the 33,000 mark, with a total of 286 deaths, and nearly 17,500 people getting cured of the deadly virus. Earlier on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami stated that as many as 86 percent of the state's COVID-19 cases have been found to be asymptomatic, and the lockdown and related curbs have helped keep the pandemic under check.

(With ANI Inputs)