Chennai: Religious Places Remain Shut As Tamil Nadu Fails To Issue SOP For Reopening

While most states have allowed re-opening of religious places, Chennai has decided to keep its religious places shut on Monday. The city's administration has said that as the state government has not issued any guidelines ensuring the safe re-opening of religious places. Chennai, which tops the state's Coronavirus (COVID-19) tally has reported 1155 new cases on Sunday alone.\
On Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) issued SOP fron re-opening of religious places of worship. While the Ministry has advised persons over 65 years, pregnant women, and children under 10 to stay at home, it has ordered religious places in containment zones were not allowed to open and must remain shut. States like Odisha, Maharashtra, Jammu Kashmir have not allowed re-opening of religious places till June 30, fearing a rise in the number of Coronavirus cases.
Reports state that the state government has started an intensive containment and control strategy at the micro-level in six high-risk zones of Chennai. Moreover, private hospitals in Chennai had 1,048 beds free as of Sunday, as per the dashboard of the government. Except for Tirupur, Sivagangai, Perambalur, Nilgiris, Namakkal, Nagapattinam, Karur, Kanniyakumari and Erode, all 28 districts in the state have reported a rise in Coronavirus cases.