Tamil Nadu Cancels Class 10 Board Exams, All Students Promoted: Chief Minister's Office

The class 10th board exams have been cancelled in Tamil Nadu keeping in mind the pandemic situation, informed the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office (CMO), on Tuesday. As per the Tamil Nadu CMO, all class 10 students have been passed and will be promoted to the next class.

The CMO stated that as the cases are increasing in Chennai and other districts across the state, experts have predicted that infection is not likely to subside any time soon. Keeping this in consideration, the 10th board exams will stand cancelled. The students will be graded on 80% marks based on quarterly and half-yearly exams and 20% marks based on their attendance.

Earlier on June 4, the Tamil Nadu education department had released the hall tickets for the 10th class SSLC board exam. The exams were slated to be conducted from June 15-25. No decision has been announced regarding the Class XI exams slated to be conducted on June 16 and the Class XII exam for the absentees on June 18.

Adding over 10,000 infections in the last ten days, Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday shot past the 33,000 mark, with a total of 286 deaths, and nearly 17,500 people getting cured of the deadly virus.

