Cyclone Amphan: Centre Reviews Relief & Restoration Work In WB; MHA To Send A Team Soon

On Monday, the Centre reviewed the relief and restoration measures in the cyclone-affected areas of West Bengal. In the meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, the West Bengal Chief Secretary thanked the Union government for providing assistance for relief and restoration work. The Indian Army has already been deployed in Kolkata to help in carrying out road clearances along with the NDRF and SDRF.

The Cabinet Secretary stressed that complete power connectivity, telecom service and drinking water supplies need to be restored on a priority basis. Moreover, Gauba assured that the Central agencies shall provide any further help required by the state government. The Ministry of Home Affairs shall soon send a Central team to West Bengal for assessing the damage due to Cyclone Amphan.

PM Modi visits West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited West Bengal on May 22 to take stock of the damaging impact caused by Cyclone Amphan. During his visit, PM Modi was accompanied by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Ministers of State Babul Supriyo, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, and Debasree Chaudhuri. He undertook an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas along with WB CM Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Subsequently, the PM chaired a meeting of all senior officials of the West Bengal and Union governments to review the relief and rehabilitation measures.

Expressing solidarity with the people of West Bengal, he announced the financial assistance of Rs.1000 crore for immediate relief measures in the state. Moreover, the PM declared ex-gratia of Rs.2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs.50,000 to the seriously injured. He promised the people of the state that the Centre would work closely with the West Bengal government and extend all possible assistance for restoration and rebuilding of the infrastructure in the affected areas. So far, 86 casualties owing to Cyclone Amphan have been reported in West Bengal.

