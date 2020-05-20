Cyclone Amphan Within 125-175 Km Of Odisha & WB Coasts; Landfall Forecast Post-afternoon

Super Cyclone Amphan has moved North-Northeastwards and is likely to cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Digha and Hatiya close to Sunderbans during the afternoon-evening on Wednesday. The cyclone is expected to make landfall with a wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph, the India Metrological Department (IMD) informed.

Cyclone Amphan centered as an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' over the Northwest of Bay of Bengal at 9.30 am on Wednesday. The Cyclonic storm was about 123 KM East-Southeast of Paradip, Odisha, 177 KM of South-Southeast of Digha and 328 KM of West- Southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh), IMD informed.

Cyclone #Amphan to move north-northeastwards and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Digha & Hatiya close to Sunderbans during afternoon to evening today with a wind speed of 155-165kmph gusting to 185 kmph: IMD pic.twitter.com/3hhvXTNjq3 — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

NDRF teams deployed

As cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall, Ninteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in West Bengal. "Six teams have been deployed in South 24 Parganas, four teams each in East Midnapore and Kolkata, three teams in North 24 Parganas and one team each in Hooghly and Howrah," Nishit Upadhyay, NDRF 2nd Battalion Commandant said.

Om Birla speaks to MPs

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday spoke to Members of Parliament of areas that could be affected by Cyclone Amphan. He urged them to be in touch with the people of their areas proactively and guide them about the arrangements being made by the agencies concerned.

Spoke on phone to MPs of affected areas regarding Cyclone Amphan in the Bay of Bengal. Urged them to sensitize people in the affected areas. Also, impressed upon them to monitor relief & rescue measures so that they timely reach to those affected. — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) May 19, 2020

3 lakh people evacuated so far

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stated that more than three lakh people have been evacuated from coastal areas of the state in order to prevent loss of human life due to Cyclone Amphan. She stated that all steps had been taken in order to ensure minimal damage.

