Power, Telecom Ministry Lay Down Plan Of Action, Control Room To Deal With Cyclone Amphan

Union Power and Telecommunications Ministry have stated that they are ready with a plan to deal with Cyclone Amphan and have been ensuring that all contingencies are in place. The latter has been dealing with private telecom service providers and power generators and distributors to ensure that the damage is minimal.

READ: Cyclone Amphan Live Updates: Bengal Evacuates 3L People, Assam Issues 'high Alert'

Governments set up contingencies

Super Cyclone AMPHAN to cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during afternoon to evening of 20th May 2020 with wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph. pic.twitter.com/gVd6w3vpYI — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 19, 2020

"Telecom cables, antennas and towers get damaged during a cyclone as strong as this. telecom service providers have been asked to arrange a sufficient number of generator sets with enough diesel and station them in all districts so that if there is any power disruption, then the towers can be restarted with the help of these gen-sets. Spare parts, optical fibre cables will be kept in adequate quantity, fault repair teams to do prompt repair," said Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash in a press conference on Tuesday.

He added that intra-circle roaming will be operational after the passing of the cyclone.

"After the passing of cyclone Amphan, intra-circle roaming will be operational, i.e., subscribers will be able to latch on to the network of whichever telecom operator is available, if services of the operator whose services they are using get disrupted. Special focus will be laid on base station controllers and mobile switching centres since damage to these will affect many telecom towers. Broadband connections to authorities will be restored on priority, to facilitate the functioning of relief teams," he said.

READ: Cyclone Amphan: Indian Oil Refinery, Haldia Petrochem Plant Put On High Alert

Prakash also stated that a 24x7 control room will be operational from Wednesday and that a senior officer will be coordinating with telecom operators in all states.

Meanwhile, SKG Rahate, Secretary, Ministry of Power said that emergency restoration systems has been set up to handle power disruptions in both Odisha and West Bengal. "24x7 control room operational is in Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar and Power Grid HQ... Transmission lines and sub-stations situated in high impact areas of Amphan have been identified and placed on high alert. Required restoration system has been put in place at identified locations. Required assistance will be given to state power utilities," he said.

READ: Cyclone Amphan: Odisha To Broadcast SMS Based Alert System, Siren In Place For Evacuation

The National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) and Eastern Regional Load Despatch centre (ERLDC) of POSOCO have been nominated as the main control centres. The nodal officers at senior levels from the departments of Energy/Power in Odisha and West Bengal have been nominated to respond to any emergency situations. Our public sector companies i.e NTPC, PGCIL and POSOCO have made all necessary preparations to deal with the situation and help the State Power Utilities in efficient restoration of the damages, if any, due to the cyclone. 24x7 Control Rooms have been set up at Bhuvneshwar and Kolkata by PGCIL and NTPC. Also, PGCIL has set up a 24x7 Control Room at PGCIL Hqrs/Manesar.

READ: Cyclone 'Amphan': 41 NDRF Teams Deployed In West Bengal, Odisha