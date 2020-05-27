Cyclone Amphan: Odisha Forest Department Rescues Injured American Brown Pelicans

The Odisha Forest Department rescued several American Brown Pelicans in Paradip after they sustained injuries during the Cyclone Amphan. According to a social activist for animals in Odisha Arjun Sahu, due to the cyclone, they lost their way and the locals found them on the ground. Speaking to the news agency, ANI, he further added, "We have rescued an American Brown Pelican and it is under treatment. We are rescuing more such birds."

According to officials, migratory birds flock to the Paradip port during the winter season. While some of them return, the rest stay back. Reportedly, several such rare birds were found on the ground in Odisha's areas. Meanwhile, in the view of the Cyclone Amphan, 75 veterinary teams have been deployed in the affected areas for ensuring animal care, along with 79 veterinary doctors and 310 para-vets. Further, 32 animal health camps have been organized and around 1,242 of animals have been treated.

Cyclone Amphan in Odisha

Last week, Nearly 45 lakh people in Odisha have been affected by the extremely severe cyclonic storm-- Cyclone Amphan, which fiercely rolled past the state's coast and made landfall on Wednesday, uprooting trees and flattening fragile dwellings. The power infrastructure and the farm sector have also suffered considerable damage, while the telecommunication infrastructure is largely intact with minimal impact in the state.

After taking stock of the situation in Odisha on May 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased persons. Further, he also announced Rs 50,000 each to the injured persons. PM Modi The PM also conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas in the state along with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

(With ANI Inputs)